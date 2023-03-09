Texas Wants to Appoint a Special Prosecutor to Pursue People Who Get Abortions

NEWS: A Republican in TX just introduced a bill to appoint a state special prosecutor who would, among other things, handle violations of abortion bans.



An early sign that Republican-led states may start devoting time/$$ to prosecuting people for distributing abortion pills pic.twitter.com/q5QzGm6Mny — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) March 9, 2023

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Texas has banned abortion after six weeks, before many people even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, and only a few to save the life of the pregnant person. Individuals are also allowed to sue anyone who provides abortion care or helps someone get an abortion, in what’s known as the state’s vigilante law.



But apparently not satisfied with that, Texas Republicans have begun to introduce bill after bill to curb access to abortion, despite the fact that six out of 10 Texas voters say they support abortion in all or most cases.

One lawmaker introduced a bill in February that would compel internet providers in Texas to block websites that sell or provide information on how to obtain abortion pills. Just last week, another official introduced a bill that would ban credit card companies from processing transactions for abortion pills. Both measures are aimed at cutting off a crucial resource in maintaining access to safe abortion.