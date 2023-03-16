North Dakota Judges Uphold Pause on Abortion Ban, Citing “Fundamental Right” to Life-Saving Procedure
The ruling keeps in place a temporary block against the state’s near-total abortion ban.
The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a decision to temporarily block the state’s near-total abortion ban. The court also stated that residents have a “fundamental right” to abortions that preserve pregnant people’s health.
In 2007, the state passed a bill that would outlaw abortion within 30 days if the U.S.Supreme Court ever overturned Roe v. Wade. Last June, the bill was triggered by Dobbs v. Jackson, which indeed overturned the landmark case.
The Red River Women’s Clinic, formerly the state’s only abortion provider, sued Attorney General Drew Wrigley to stop the ban, claiming that the state’s constitution grants residents the right to an abortion. Last summer, the clinic moved from Fargo, North Dakota, to nearby Minnesota town, Moorhead, where abortion remains legal.
A county judge had temporarily blocked the ban while the case continued. On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the county judge’s injunction.
In its opinion, the Supreme Court conceded that “there is a fundamental right for a woman to obtain an abortion in instances where it is necessary to preserve her life or health.”
This is a developing story.