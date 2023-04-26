Reader Poll: How Likely Is a Trump-DeSantis Unity Ticket?
A new report in a Murdoch-owned paper is hinting at the possibility.
Reports in The New York Post’s Page Six, a Rupert Murdoch-owned paper, suggest that “Trumpworld insiders” are pressing twice-impeached former President Donald Trump to make Ron DeSantis his running mate…and apparently Trump is “listening” (which, for Trump, is indeed a lot!).
The reports come after earlier indications that neither of the extremists would want to run with each other.
“I think that would be a very unlikely alliance,” Trump said in March. DeSantis, for his part, said he’s “more of an executive guy.”
But, a month later, as Trump continues his scorched-earth endorsement collection campaign, leaving DeSantis embarrassed in the dust, conditions may have changed for the pair.
“Supporters say the VP offer [would] stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a ‘youthful conservative vigor’ to the slot, which Biden doesn’t have,” the source told Page Six.
It’s an unlikely pairing. And an incredibly demonic thing to imagine.