How in the World Did the Pentagon Leaker Get Top Security Clearance?

In a memo released late Wednesday, ahead of a detention hearing, the Department of Justice revealed that Teixeira had a “troubling” history of making racist and violent comments. He was suspended from high school in March 2018 when a classmate overheard him talking about weapons, “including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats,” the documents said.



The documents also show that later that year, Teixeira applied for a gun license but was denied because local police were concerned over the comments that got him suspended. The military conducted a full background check on Teixeira when he joined, and yet apparently these details raised no red flags when he was granted a high-level top secret security clearance known as TS-SCI (Top Secret—Sensitive Compartmented Information).

Jack Teixiera couldn’t get a gun license from his state in 2018 bc he’d been suspended as a violent, racist threat in high school, but—after a background check—the United States gave him a Top Secret/SCI clearance a couple years later. https://t.co/PPpuYqAuwn pic.twitter.com/wQeC1Fy8KK — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 27, 2023

The Discord server where Teixeira shared the documents was created for a group he led. The other members were mostly young men and teenagers who had bonded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic over their shared interest in guns, racist memes, and video games.