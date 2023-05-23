Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Spent $100,000 on Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick
Republicans want to cut spending, unless it’s for creepy things like this.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene won big on Tuesday—and no, it wasn’t for new concessions on the debt ceiling.
It was for Kevin McCarthy’s used Chapstick.
During House Republicans’ private weekly meeting, they paused discussing the looming federal debt default to auction off McCarthy’s lip balm, Politico reported. Specifically, it was a cherry-flavored, Representative Aaron Bean campaign-branded Chapstick. Greene placed the winning bid of $100,000.
Greene beat out several other contenders, but she reportedly only began bidding after the House speaker agreed to have dinner with the auction winner and any guests of their choice (including donors). Her payment will go to the House Republicans’ campaign arm.
Democrats were rightfully livid, pointing out that Greene was throwing cash around while her party fights to cut spending for child care, health care, food aid, and veterans’ benefits. Robert Garcia said the move was “gross but on brand” for Greene, while Summer Lee called it a “blatant slap in the face to Americans.”
Nydia Velazquez said the auction demonstrated “GOP priorities in a nutshell,” while Ilhan Omar—a frequent target of Greene’s xenophobia and Islamophobia—didn’t even bother to dress her outrage up in formal language.
The GOP is holding the country hostage as the party refuses to raise the debt ceiling, a very standard congressional procedure, even as the U.S. hurtles toward defaulting on its debt. Should the U.S. fail to pay its bills, there will be potentially catastrophic consequences for both the domestic and global economy.
At least Greene will be able to put the chapstick to good use. Her lips must be chapped from all the kissing up she does to McCarthy and Donald Trump.