Matt Walsh Is Selling Plush Toys of Himself in a Diaper “for Your Kids to Play With”

Walsh’s career at this point is mainly dedicated to whipping up vicious conspiracy theories about LGBTQ people. He’s so far deep that in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub last year, which left five people dead and another 25 injured, Walsh didn’t express much concern at all for the actual victims of the hate crime. He instead threw a fit about some fictitious liberal agenda to use the mass shooting to force people to accept the sexualization of children (the logic, supposedly: being gay means sexualizing children).

Earlier this week, Walsh menacingly said he’s “excited” for Pride Month, saying “we have big plans.”



The plush toy sale, and Walsh’s eagerness for Pride Month, comes as the far-right has increased its attacks on LGBTQ people and culture. This week, their new target has been… Target, for selling clothes with rainbows on them. Their issue is that one specific brand also makes a shirt that says “Satan respects pronouns”—something not sold in Target. Nevertheless, figures like Walsh, Benny Johnson, Ben Shapiro, and others have targeted Target (and their minimum wage workers) anyhow.