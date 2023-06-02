Ohio Republicans Introduce Bill to Make Guns Tax-Free
In a nation drowning in mass shootings, Ohio Republicans want people to be able to buy guns like duty-free airport gifts.
In Ohio, there are no background checks required for handgun purchases, people can carry guns without concealed carry permits, guns don’t have to be securely stored away from children, and domestic abusers are allowed to keep carrying their weapons—even when facing restraining orders. But that’s not enough for the state’s Republican lawmakers, who now want to allow people to buy guns tax-free.
House Bill 189, introduced by state Representative Al Cutrona, would remove sales taxes from guns and ammunition, and give gun and ammunition manufacturers tax incentives.
The tax-free purchases would give gun-buyers even more privileged status than they already have in a country where guns come before children’s lives. “Rights guaranteed to us in the Bill of Rights should not be taxed,” Cutrona said on the bill, justifying the notion of people paying their fair share of taxes on everything but machines meant explicitly for killing.
Internalizing the flimsy logic, too: “life” and “liberty” are also invoked in the Bill of Rights, both are taxed every day by the number of mass shootings in this country—268 so far this year, four of which were in Ohio in the last week alone. So too are they taxed by virtue of our environments being poisoned by fossil fuels, or people’s liberties being infringed upon through mass incarceration and the police state. One wonders if Cutrona would use his strained logic there as well.
On gun manufacturers incentives, the bill explicitly aims to offset the federal excise taxes these companies (like many other industries) are subject to. In other words, Ohio Republicans want to fill the pockets of massive corporations that should be facing further, not less regulation. Shame, given Ohio’s East Palestine has been in the front seat of witnessing the consequences of such a dynamic.
The push by Ohio Republicans follows a shocking exhibition of gun violence across the country, on both small and large scales. Kids have been shot for playing hide and seek or accidentally ringing the wrong doorbell; on a larger scale, mass shootings have left cities like Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky, in shock. Nevertheless, Republicans persist in their acceptance, and embrace, of such senseless, preventable death.