Tennessee Republicans Issue Stupidest Possible Statement on Gun Control
Republican lawmakers are really creative when it comes to ignoring their own constituents.
On Wednesday, Tennessee House Republicans announced on Twitter that “any red flag law is a non-starter,” and also that they are “focused on finding solutions that prevent dangerous individuals from harming the public.”
What?
Just to spell it out: the point of red flag laws are to prevent individuals with… “red flags” from… “harming the public.”
The nonsensical statement comes in the aftermath of the Nashville school shooting that left three children and three adults dead. Thousands of Tennesseans have been protesting since the incident demanding gun reform. The movement has only gained momentum after Republicans expelled two since-reinstated Black Democrats, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, for interrupting House proceedings to stand in solidarity with the protestors. And the tides beneath the clamoring for change has only swelled amid a string of mass and targeted shootings throughout the country.
Republican Governor Bill Lee recently expressed interest in some form of a red flag law, but he did not go into specifics, and apparently, he has not worked to convince the rest of his party it’s actually necessary.
Despite the increasing demands by the public for any action to stop the onslaught of gun violence, Tennessee Republicans have largely remained intransigent. Tennessee actually loosened gun laws on the day of the Nashville shooting. Republicans have also repeatedly shut down a red flag law that could have prevented the shooting in the first place: once two years ago, and again just last week.
The disinterest in public safety stems beyond red flag laws. Before the shooting, state Republicans also passed a bill allowing people 21 and older to openly carry handguns without permits. Republicans are now pushing to allow 18- and 19-year-old residents to carry any firearm—including weapons like AR-15s and shotguns—without permits.
As of 2020, Tennessee was among the top 10 deadliest states in the country from guns.