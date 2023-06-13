Republican Congressman Offers Stupidest Defense of Trump Yet

“As somebody who’s been to Mar-a-Lago, you just can’t walk through Mar-a-Lago of your own accord because Secret Service is all over the place,” Donalds told CNN Tuesday morning. “There are 33 bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago. So don’t act like it’s just in some random bathroom that the guests can go into.”

Byron Donalds on CNN suggests that pictures of boxes of documents in a Mar-a-Lago's bathroom and ballroom are no big deal because "you just can't walk through Mar-a-Lago on your own accord" pic.twitter.com/hH02jpMrql — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023

Trump was charged with a total of 37 counts for keeping national defense information without authorization, making false statements, and conspiring to obstruct justice. He also reportedly showed the documents off to people who did not have security clearance, such as a representative of his PAC and members of staff.

The indictment did not specify whether the documents had been stored in Trump’s personal bathroom, so they may well have been kept in “some random bathroom.” What’s more, you can just walk around Mar-a-Lago on your own, so long as you pay a membership fee. Granted, the fees are exorbitant, but there are other ways to get in too.