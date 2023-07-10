George Santos Compares Himself to Rosa Parks, Refuses to “Sit in the Back”
The New York congressman under investigation for fraud somehow thought it made sense to compare himself to the iconic civil rights leader.
George Santos has taken many identities, finding his inspiration, personality, and even personal background from the lives of others. His latest model? Rosa Parks.
Santos compared himself to the civil rights leader during a bamboozling interview on conservative talk show host Mike Crispi’s “Unafraid” podcast last week, during which he appeared live from the back seat of a vehicle and went on a rant about how his party is apparently not intersectional enough for far-right Latino gay men.
“Come for me, I go right back for them because they think for far too long they’ve gotten away with getting along to get along. So no, it’s not going to stay that way anymore. I’m going to call them out. You want to call me a liar, I’ll call you a sellout,” Santos spitted.
“I mean, Mitt Romney: the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing the Ukraine lapel pin, tells me a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back,” the fake volleyball all-star and vet charity scammer continued.
“Well guess what, Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither am I gonna sit in the back. That’s just the reality of how it works. Mitt Romney lives in a very different world. And he needs to buckle up because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for him,” finished the congressman under investigation for potential criminal activity both here and abroad.
It’s unclear why Santos brought up Romney’s wearing of a Ukraine pin as an apparent pejorative, or contrast to his identity as a Latino gay man. But Santos’s typically odd sentences pale against him—a member of Congress and possibly serial financial criminal—likening himself to a Black woman risking her life to make a stance against systemic racism and discrimination.
From Martin Luther King, Jr. to now, Rosa Parks, one wonders which other civil rights leaders Republicans may try to co-opt next!