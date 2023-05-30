Trump Vows to End Birthright Citizenship on “Day One” If He Wins

“As part of my plan to secure the border, on day one of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship,” Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump today announces that on day one he will sign an Executive Order denying US citizenship to children born in the US if their parents are migrant asylum seekers. pic.twitter.com/XnKcWOhSWK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2023

The Fourteenth Amendment was ratified in 1868 to help guarantee rights to Black Americans after the end of slavery. The measure grants citizenship to anyone “born or naturalized in the United States” and guarantees them “equal protection under the laws.”

Trump had initially suggested ending birthright citizenship in 2018, telling Axios he was under the (false) impression that it was possible to do so via executive order, instead of by constitutional amendment. If he were to issue an executive order, it would most likely be immediately challenged in court.