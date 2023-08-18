Elon Musk, Who Loves Blocking People, Vows to Eliminate Twitter’s Block Feature
This may be one of his worst ideas yet.
Elon Musk on Friday declared he wants to remove the block feature on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter—despite frequently using the block button himself.
The Tesla CEO made his intentions clear in response to discourse surrounding the difference between blocking versus muting users on the app.
“It makes no sense,” he wrote. “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.”
Muting allows you to remove another user’s posts from your feed without unfollowing them, but blocking allows you to remove that user’s posts from your feed while also restricting contact and their ability to see your posts.
If the block feature is only allowed for private messaging on X, users will likely be at a higher risk of experiencing harassment or viewing harmful content on their timeline.
Musk has a history of using the block feature and even banning users from the app. Although Musk claims to be an advocate of free speech, he has banned numerous journalists from X. Earlier this week, a Washington Post report found that X has throttled traffic for social media competitors such as Threads and Substack, as well as news sites Musk simply doesn’t like.