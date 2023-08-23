Republican Debate Bingo
Play Bingo with The New Republic as we watch the Republican Party’s first presidential debate.
Eight presidential candidates have qualified for the Republican Party’s first primary debate on Wednesday evening.
Sure, the debate might not mean much when Donald Trump, the party’s frontrunner, is skipping out on the whole thing. Still, it is a chance for the American public to hear directly from candidates on what they really stand for.
If you are watching the Republican debate, join us in a game of Bingo.