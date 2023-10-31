“Belongs in Jail”: Billionaire Republican Donor Warns Against Trump
Leon Cooperman issued a clear public rebuke of the Republican Party’s frontrunner.
A hedge fund billionaire and GOP megadonor has a message for voters: stay clear of Trump.
Leon Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, blasted the former president in a call with CNN last week, insisting that Trump cannot return to the Oval Office.
“It would be terrible for the country if Donald Trump were reelected,” Cooperman told CNN in a phone interview late last week. “He’s a divisive human being who belongs in jail.”
Trump is currently staring down 91 felony charges across four criminal cases, including 44 federal charges and 47 state charges. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of them.
It’s not the first time that Cooperman has gone on the attack with Trump. Last year, the CEO told the PBD Podcast that he would rather take a chance with progressives than put a “would-be dictator into a second term where he has no allegiance to anybody but himself.”
Cooperman admitted he “reluctantly” voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but he has a long history of supporting the political ambitions of right-wing candidates, including the late Senator John McCain, Senator Marco Rubio, former President George W. Bush and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to OpenSecrets.
Cooperman also said that both Biden and Trump are “bad choices,” making a longshot prediction that neither of them will be their party’s nominee this time next year. If they reach the ballot, however, he told CNN he won’t vote.
Instead, the executive is hunting for a more centrist option. According to FEC records, Cooperman donated $1,000 to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s 2024 presidential campaign in August, who himself has come out in full force against Trump’s candidacy.