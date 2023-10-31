“Belongs in Jail”: Billionaire Republican Donor Warns Against Trump

Cooperman admitted he “reluctantly” voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, but he has a long history of supporting the political ambitions of right-wing candidates, including the late Senator John McCain, Senator Marco Rubio, former President George W. Bush and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to OpenSecrets.

Cooperman also said that both Biden and Trump are “bad choices,” making a longshot prediction that neither of them will be their party’s nominee this time next year. If they reach the ballot, however, he told CNN he won’t vote.

Instead, the executive is hunting for a more centrist option. According to FEC records, Cooperman donated $1,000 to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s 2024 presidential campaign in August, who himself has come out in full force against Trump’s candidacy.