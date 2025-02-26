Trump Hawks Hideous Merch Straight From the Oval Office
Donald Trump is peddling ugly new MAGA caps.
Donald Trump might as well set up a merch booth in the Oval Office.
The president, accompanied by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, decided to hawk some new MAGA merch near the end of an executive order signing session on Tuesday.
“Gimme those, gimme all of ’em!” Trump said, as Lutnick dutifully grabbed a stack of hats that read “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
“Look, see that? ‘Trump was right about everything.’ Just came in!” he said, gleaming as he showed the hats to the audience of reporters. “This was sent in by a fan; I said, ‘I think we should make some of them.’ … You want one?” he asked, gesturing to NBC’s Garrett Haake.
“No, I’ll pass for now,” Haake said.
“Are you allowed to take one?”
“Probably not.”
“He’ll consider.… He’s sort of a stiff.”
“Mr. President, I’ll take one!” chimed in Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for conservative outlet Real America’s Voice.
“Brian you’re not a stiff,” Trump told Glenn before tossing a hat to him, frisbee-style. “[Haake] will take other things but not a free hat.”
“Always say yes to the president, always say yes to the president,” Lutnick said with a grin.