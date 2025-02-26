Skip Navigation
Trump Hawks Hideous Merch Straight From the Oval Office

Donald Trump is peddling ugly new MAGA caps.

Donald Trump is seated at his desk in the Oval Office holding up his new MAGA cap for more than a dozen reporters holding cameras and mics. There is a pile of red caps sitting on his desk. Howard Lutnick and Karoline Leavitt look on in the background and smile.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump might as well set up a merch booth in the Oval Office.

The president, accompanied by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, decided to hawk some new MAGA merch near the end of an executive order signing session on Tuesday.

“Gimme those, gimme all of ’em!” Trump said, as Lutnick dutifully grabbed a stack of hats that read “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”

“Look, see that? ‘Trump was right about everything.’ Just came in!” he said, gleaming as he showed the hats to the audience of reporters. “This was sent in by a fan; I said, ‘I think we should make some of them.’ … You want one?” he asked, gesturing to NBC’s Garrett Haake.

“No, I’ll pass for now,” Haake said.

“Are you allowed to take one?”

“Probably not.”

“He’ll consider.… He’s sort of a stiff.”

“Mr. President, I’ll take one!” chimed in Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for conservative outlet Real America’s Voice.

“Brian you’re not a stiff,” Trump told Glenn before tossing a hat to him, frisbee-style. “[Haake] will take other things but not a free hat.”

“Always say yes to the president, always say yes to the president,” Lutnick said with a grin.

RFK Jr. Has Horrific Response to Measles Death

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments reveal the terrifying new normal.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. holds his hand up to his face during Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

An unvaccinated child in west Texas died of measles on Wednesday, marking the first time that someone has died from the viral illness in the U.S. in a decade.

So far, 18 people have been hospitalized for the disease around Lubbock, Texas, where a measles outbreak has infected at least 124 people, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Most of those infected are children.

The number of hospitalizations is rising, however—Dr. Lara Johnson, a pediatrician and the chief medical officer at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, told NBC News Wednesday that the state’s data was already out of date and that her team had already cared for “around 20” kids with measles so far.

But over in Washington, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seemed relatively unconcerned by the spread of the disease.

“It’s not unusual,” Kennedy said of the contagion, when pressed by reporters. “We have measles outbreaks every year.”

“We are following the measles epidemic every day,” Kennedy said, before suggesting that there was another unreported death. “Mainly we’re told that the Mennonite community—there are two people that have died, but we are watching it, and there are about 20 people hospitalized, mainly for quarantine.”

“Incidentally, there have been four measles outbreaks this year. Last year there were 16,” he added.

The last person to succumb to the disease died in 2015 during a less severe outbreak in Clallam County, Washington state, in which a couple dozen people were infected. Measles was identified as the cause of death for the unidentified woman during an autopsy, which found that she had “several other health conditions and was on medications that contributed to a suppressed immune system,” the Health Department said at the time.

Kennedy’s nonchalant approach to managing the spread of the disease is particularly alarming, as the virulent conspiracy theorist has made millions of dollars off his dangerous anti-vax rhetoric, tying autism rates to the jab. His cash flow has stemmed from anti-vax-related speaking fees, dividends from his vaccine lawsuits, and leading Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy’s anti-vax nonprofit.

Children’s Health Defense—under Kennedy’s stewardship—has had its own questionable history with measles. Preceding a deadly measles outbreak on Samoa in 2019, the nonprofit spread rampant misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines throughout the nation, sending the island’s vaccination rate plummeting from the 60–70 percent range to just 31 percent, according to Mother Jones. That year, the country reported 5,707 cases of measles as well as 83 measles-related deaths, the majority of which were children under the age of 5.

Last week, Trump himself seemed to buy into the already thoroughly debunked vaccines-cause-autism conspiracy, suggesting the Pennsylvania Dutch’s simplistic and unvaccinated lifestyle could be used as a potential model to avoid the disorder.

As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Elon Musk Casually Admits DOGE Chaos Was All One Big Mistake

Elon Musk had an infuriating defense for wrecking the government.

Elon Musk presses his fingertips together while speaking during Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Amid a flurry of backlash against Republicans, Elon Musk desperately sought to temper the mood at Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

“We will make mistakes, we won’t be perfect,” Musk said of the Department of Government Efficiency’s assault on federal spending and waste. Since Trump took office, DOGE has laid off thousands of federal workers and gutted funding for a number of federal agencies and programs.

The billionaire’s plan is still backed by Trump, but backlash against Musk and DOGE is rising across the GOP’s base as lawmakers face their own angry constituents and legal challenges arise.

His response? Oops, we’ll do better next time.

To reassure Trump’s Cabinet, Musk, who is not a Cabinet member himself, gave the example of DOGE “accidentally” canceling Ebola prevention as part of the stunning 90-day freeze on international aid and shutting down of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“I think we all want Ebola prevention,” Musk said with a smirk. “So we restored the Ebola prevention immediately and there was no interruption.” Nobody’s perfect, Musk reminded his colleagues.

Democrats, as per usual, aren’t buying Musk’s shtick. “An average person who did something as incompetent as ‘accidentally cancelling Ebola prevention’ wouldn’t be applauded, they’d be fired,” Representative Don Beyer wrote on X. “Musk is failing up in this administration because he didn’t earn his job, he bought it. It’s corrupt, and risks Americans’ health and safety.”

But Musk doubled down on DOGE’s move-fast-and-break-things approach to achieving a trillion-dollar deficit reduction by 2026.

“We do need to move quickly,” Musk told the Cabinet. “But we can do it, and we will do it.”

Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Prepare for Mass Firings

The White House is instructing the entire federal government to get ready for a purge in the workforce.

Donald Trump in the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is preparing for “large-scale” mass layoffs for the federal workforce.

The Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management sent out notices on Wednesday to federal agencies telling them to prepare for staff reductions. Close to 30,000 federal employees have already lost their jobs since Trump took office last month, and these coming layoffs could dwarf that number.

The administration is ordering agencies to submit “Phase 1” reductions in force and reorganization plans by March 13, detailing the number of full-time employees that can be cut and how much money that would save over the next three years. The plans should also include “a significant reduction” in full-time employees, according to the memo, first obtained by Axios.

The notices follow Trump’s executive order strengthening Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency more than two weeks ago, which allowed agencies to only rehire one worker for every four people who leave the workforce. It seems that after last week’s federal court ruling allowing Trump’s federal employee purge to continue, Trump is about to ramp up the firings.

Over the weekend, Musk issued an ultimatum to federal workers through an OPM email and his X account asking them to provide five accomplishments or lose their jobs, which was heavily mocked before the White House backtracked and deemed it optional. Soon, it seems that no ultimatums will be necessary for large numbers of federal employees to lose their jobs. In fact, the layoffs may even be automated.

JD Vance Torn to Shreds in Hilarious Ohio Newspaper Op-Ed

The paper sarcastically lauded the vice president as having “really done Ohio proud.”

JD Vance sits in the Oval Office during Donald Trump's meeting with Emmanuel Macron
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance’s hometown paper is not impressed by his first few weeks in a “nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration,” the Ohio Capital Journal wrote in a seething op-ed Tuesday, tearing Vance apart as a “lapdog vice-president.”

Clearly infuriated by her fellow statesmen, reporter Marilou Johanek listed Vance’s notable accolades as vice president so far, among them being rebuked by the pope and outraging NATO allies.

“The last thing the world needs now is a U.S. vice-president trashing eighty years of foreign policy with America’s closest and most enduring friends,” Johanek wrote, referring to Vance’s meeting with the leader of Germany’s far-right nationalist AfD Party, which German courts have ruled is a threat to democracy.

The Ohio native then slammed European leaders for “hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’” in a tone-deaf speech that will likely further strain U.S.-Europe relations.

“Vance, the shameless election denier in service to an authoritarian regime lawlessly dismantling a democratic republic, had the towering audacity and historical blindness to lecture his European audience on democracy,” Johanek wrote.

The author of Hillbilly Elegy, a memoir about growing up poor in Appalachia, Vance credits much of his identity—both political and personal—to his Rust Belt roots. He ran on the promise of bringing jobs and prosperity back to Middle America but clearly hasn’t made the region very proud. Vance was one of the least popular vice presidential picks in history, according to polls.

“Vance has been doing us proud by attacking friends, embracing enemies, insulting humanitarians, drawing papal ire, and pontificating laughably on what makes a man a man. Seriously, what is wrong with J.D.?” Johanek concluded, asking what most of the country is wondering too.

Read the full op-ed here.

Trump Press Secretary Crashes Out When Asked About New DOGE Chief

Karoline Leavitt had few answers when asked about the newly announced administrator.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters outside the White House
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Up until yesterday, seemingly no one knew that Amy Gleason, a low-profile first-term Trump official with experience in health care tech, was the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency. As of two weeks ago, attorneys for the Justice Department didn’t know, and as of Monday, DOGE staffers didn’t know.

But by Tuesday afternoon, when Gleason’s appointment was first publicly announced, the Trump administration was busy cooking up a flimsy explanation as to how she had actually been fronting the organization for weeks.

“Amy Gleason has been the DOGE administrator for quite some time, I believe several weeks, maybe a month, I’m not actually sure of the specific timeline,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “She’s a career official. She’s doing her job as the administrator of this organization.

“I know everybody is very interested in her name and who she is and what she does. There’s a lot of people who work for the federal government, they’re just trying to do their jobs and that’s what she’s doing,” she said.

But Leavitt couldn’t provide any clarity for why DOGE staffers were equally surprised to hear that Gleason—and not Elon Musk, the very high-profile DOGE chair who was appointed by Donald Trump to serve as a special government employee—had been tapped to run the group.

“You’d have to ask them. They’re clearly unaware. I don’t know,” Leavitt said, also seemingly unaware herself.

Leavitt then falsely claimed that Gleason’s appointment had been common knowledge for weeks and that the Trump administration had been completely “transparent” about her appointment. (As of Wednesday, Gleason’s LinkedIn had still not been updated to reflect her new role.)

“Everybody knew, and we said who she was to all of you because you are hounds in the media who are so obsessed with this for some reason,” Leavitt told reporters in response to a question regarding whether Gleason’s appointment had even been announced to DOGE employees. “There are so many bigger things in the world than who the DOGE administrator is.”

But knowing who runs DOGE is important. So far, Musk’s team has gained access to and gutted portions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; the Education, Commerce, Defense, and Energy Departments, the EPA; FEMA; NOAA; USAID; and, among other agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, even as the nation experiences an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation crashes.

Bombshell Report Reveals How Much Money Elon Musk Got From Government

Elon Musk is a greedy welfare billionaire.

Elon Musk waves while holding an Air Force One stuffed toy.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, owes much of his wealth to government funding, even as he pledges to slash billions with his Department of Government Efficiency initiative.  

A new Washington Post report found that the tech mogul/fascism enthusiast built his fortune from $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits going back more than 20 years. Musk’s companies received at least $6.3 billion in commitments from state and local governments in 2024 alone, and this is likely an undercount. 

The total amount of government funding that Musk has received is likely much higher, given that federal funding related to defense and intelligence projects is often classified. For example, Musk’s company SpaceX has a contract to build spy satellites from the National Reconnaissance Office, an intelligence agency tasked with building satellites for national defense. That contract is reportedly worth $1.8 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Post, Musk’s companies have close to a dozen other local grants, tax credits, and reimbursements whose costs are not publicly known. Musk also has 52 ongoing contracts with seven government agencies—including the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, and NASA—that could pay his companies $11.8 billion in the next few years.  

Tesla has been a major beneficiary of federal and state government funding, receiving $11.4 billion in regulatory credits meant to boost electric cars. Tesla sales have been helped by a $7,500 tax credit for buyers of electric vehicles too. 

The electric car company may not have even survived without government help: When Musk took over as CEO of Tesla in 2008, he pressed the Department of Energy for a low-interest loan for the company, which was then cash-poor. A $465 million loan would arrive two years later, allowing Tesla to build its first luxury electric sedan and buy a factory in California. 

“Tesla would not have survived without the loan,” said one former high-level Tesla employee, who spoke to the Post anonymously. “It was a critical loan at a critical time.”

As Musk rails against government fraud and waste (and gets it wrong), he would do well to remember how much he has benefited from taxpayer funds. Or he might appreciate it all too well, and his DOGE efforts may be focused on getting as much money as possible from the government while gutting pesky regulations and investigations into himself and his companies. He’s either a hypocrite, a fool, or both, living the life of a greedy welfare billionaire.

Jeff Bezos Reveals Sick MAGA Takeover of Washington Post

Bezos has announced a repulsive new rule on which opinions are allowed at the Post—and which aren't.

Jeff Bezos speaks while making hand gestures
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Billionaire Trump surrogate and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday that the Post’s opinion section will only accept some opinions.

On Wednesday, Bezos posted on X what he told the Post opinion desk staff.

“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others,” Bezos wrote on X. “There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical—it minimizes coercion—and practical—it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

Bezos went on to note that opinion editor David Shipley left the paper in light of the new changes.

“I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t ‘hell yes,’ then it had to be ‘no.’ After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment—I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction.

“I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void,” he concluded.

This announcement is the culmination of Bezos’s blatant attempts to align the Post with the political party currently in power. CEO and publisher Will Lewis led a controversial revamp of the newsroom, after which the paper decided to conveniently end presidential endorsements last year. On top of that, there was the paper’s painfully ironic slogan change, Bezos’s front-row appearance at Trump’s inauguration, and the Post’s suppression of an advertisement critical of Elon Musk just last week. Now there’s a public pledge in favor of capitalism and against whatever Bezos thinks “personal liberties” are (likely another thinly veiled shot at “wokeness” and “DEI”).

This decision has been met with glee from conservatives and shock and disgust from just about everyone else.

“What the actual fuck,” Post columnist Phil Bump wrote.

“Massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section today—makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there,” said Jeff Stein, The Washington Post’s head economics reporter. “I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage, but if Bezos tries interfering with the news side I will be quitting immediately and letting you know.”

“This guy actually writes ‘freedom is ethical—it minimizes coercion’ in a letter about how he’s now dictating what staff can write about,” former Post staffer Christopher Ingraham wrote on X.

“Democracy dies in exchange for billionaire kickbacks” Indivisible Guide’s Leah Greenberg wrote on X. “A disgusting, gutless decision from Bezos that will go down in the history books as a textbook example of anticipatory obedience.”

The impact of this decision on the Post’s opinion staff and subscribers is yet to be seen.

Elon Musk Is Already Using His New Power to Make Himself Even Richer

Elon Musk is literally capitalizing on the recent plane crashes.

Elon Musk smiles and holds up his fists while seated onstage at CPAC
Dominic Gwinn/AFP/Getty Images

As he works to slash millions in federal spending, Elon Musk is boosting his own company through yet another government contract, this time at the disaster-ridden Federal Aviation Administration.

Following a number of high-profile plane crashes—including the first fatal crash involving a commercial airliner in over a decade—the FAA agreed to use Musk’s Starlink internet terminals to help manage U.S. airspace.

Three terminals are already being tested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at two separate sites in Alaska, according to an FAA post on X, which Musk also owns.

“Alaska has long had issues with reliable weather information for the aviation community. The 2024 FAA reauthorization required the FAA to fix telecommunications connections to fix those needs,” the post reads.

Starlink will eventually deploy 4,000 terminals across the country over the course of 12 to 18 months.

The contract announcement, first reported by Bloomberg, comes just days after Musk fired hundreds of FAA employees as part of his government-wide purge of federal workers through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Verizon has a similar 15-year contract with the FAA, which Musk believes “is putting air travelers at serious risk,” he wrote on X. What is more likely to put air travelers at risk, however, is sacking some 400 FAA personnel, many of whom worked in critical safety roles.

SpaceX’s deal with the FAA is just the latest of Musk’s business ventures to be overseen by the federal government. The billionaire’s companies, namely SpaceX and Tesla, also have a hand in NASA, the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and other agencies. Over the last 10 years, SpaceX and Tesla were awarded at at least $18 billion in federal contracts, ABC News reported.

The contract has likely been in the works for several weeks. Following the plane crash that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., which Donald Trump blamed on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Musk spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about remaking American airspace and doing it “quickly,” CNBC reported.

“He thinks differently than I think probably a lot of us do, but he has access to the best technological people, the best engineers in the world,” Duffy said of Musk at an event earlier this month.

“Thinks differently” is one way of putting it.

Trump Ramps Up Dangerous Attacks on Media in Bizarre Rant

Donald Trump is using the presidency to go after people he thinks are mean to him.

Donald Trump smiles while seated at his desk in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is working on bullying his way out of public criticism.

In an alarming Truth Social post Wednesday morning, the president threatened to wield his attorneys against those who criticize him, and even proposed making a “nice new law” that would infringe on Americans’ First Amendment rights.

“As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here come the Fake books and stories with the so-called ‘anonymous,’ or ‘off the record,’ quotes,” Trump posted. “At some point I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these ‘anonymous sources’ even exist, which they largely do not.

“They are made up, defamatory fiction, and a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty,” he continued. “I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!”

Suing people has always been a part of Trump’s business ethos, but unfortunately for him, the U.S. Constitution protects anonymous speech—a text that was, itself, adopted in part due to the practice. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay jointly wrote under the pen name “Publius” while publishing the Federalist Papers, their opus to promote the ratification of the Constitution.

It was not immediately clear if it was one author or several that set Trump out to publicly scorn them on his social media platform, but the threat comes on the heels of Michael Wolff’s latest exposé on the MAGA leader, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, an 18-month reporting journey drudging up behind-the-scenes details from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, which published Tuesday. The book reportedly holds salacious details, including that the far-right politico was “on the verge of cracking” after the July assassination attempt, that first lady Melania Trump allegedly “fucking hates” her husband, and that Trump feared he was going to die on a private jet owned by Jeffrey Epstein. It also covers Trump’s hot and cold relationship with conservative news mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Trump has lambasted Wolff, who has previously written several bestsellers on the real estate mogul’s political rise, as a “total loser.” In a statement to the Daily Beast this week, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung torched Wolff as a “lying sack of shit.”

“Wolff says he has sources, but he doesn’t have them, it’s a LIE, as is the case with many so-called ‘journalists.’ If he has sources, let them be revealed. Watch, it will never happen,” Trump posted on Sunday.

In defense of his first bombshell exposé of Trump—Fire and Fury—Wolff claimed that he had spoken to upward of 200 sources to build the text and had accumulated dozens of hours’ worth of interviews to back up his writing.

But Trump’s covert warning to those in the publishing realm also comes on the heels of a flurry of attacks by his administration on the press at large. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the administration would take control of the White House press pool, hand-selecting which outlets are allowed access to the president and possibly replacing reporters from legacy publications with podcasters.

The White House Correspondents’ Association, which has handled press pool coverage since its founding in 1914, said that the decision “tears at the independence of a free press.”

And earlier this month, the Trump administration banned the Associated Press from accessing Air Force One and the Oval Office on the basis that the newswire chose to continue referring to the recently renamed “Gulf of America” as the “Gulf of Mexico” for its global audience.

