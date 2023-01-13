One of the Deals McCarthy Made to Become Speaker Could Create Another January 6

The Capitol Police Board says the final decision isn’t even up to McCarthy. The board, which is made up of the House and Senate sergeants at arms and the architect of the Capitol, opposes making the footage public because doing so could inadvertently help the people who overran the Capitol two years ago—as well as people who might want to do it again.

Capitol Police cannot like this. It will be easy to determine the location of security cameras, safe room locations, etc. They reportedly didn't want to even share the footage with the J6 committee because of fears it would all be released https://t.co/ROwBYUA12S — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 13, 2023

Releasing the footage could reveal strategic locations in the Capitol, such as safe rooms and security cameras. It could also help give people a better sense of the building’s layout, thus jeopardizing Capitol security.

The Justice Department and Capitol Police have previously pushed back on releasing the more than 14,000 hours of footage from January 6. USCP Chief Sean Gallagher said in a court affidavit from July that his department “continues to consider any interior footage of the U.S. Capitol to be highly sensitive information, and that access to it should be strictly limited.”