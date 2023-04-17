No Charges For Police Officers Who Shot Black Man Almost 50 Times

Akron has been bracing for the grand jury’s decision, after Walker’s death sparked citywide protests last summer. Police used tear gas to disperse protesters outside the Akron PD headquarters and arrested about 50 people (most of those charges were dropped).



But many Ohio residents are furious—and not without cause: The barrage of stories of Black people, particularly young Black men, being killed feels relentless. And few of those victims seem to get justice. Just last week, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot twice in the head when he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings. Yarl survived. Authorities have released the shooter, sparking widespread criticism.

Jayland Walker and his family won't get justice and it sucks. — 🎙️NAILZ 📡 (@DJNAILZ) April 17, 2023

“We’ve seen it too many times. A routine traffic [stop] ends in death, and a family and community mourns the loss of a son,” said Representative Emilia Strong Sykes, who represents the district Akron is in, said in a statement. “As this country and community reckons with another tragic death, we find ourselves yearning for a justice system that protects us all.”

