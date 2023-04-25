Reader Poll: Who Might Replace Tucker Carlson on Fox News?
Fox has not yet announced who will replace the far-right host, but there are plenty of options.
Fox announced Monday that Carlson would no longer appear on the network, a shock move that seemed to catch everyone off guard. Fox had even aired ads that day for Carlson’s show up until the decision was made public.
Carlson now appears to be persona non grata at Fox, despite being one of the network’s most popular stars. An interim show hosted by rotating anchors will take Carlson’s coveted evening air slot until a successor is announced.
Who do you think will replace Carlson?