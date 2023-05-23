MTG and Her Boyfriend Like to Attack Strip Clubs. A New Video Proves They’re Hypocrites.

“This is one of the things that Covid should’ve shut down and kept shut down, is strip clubs,” Greene says, as they both laugh. “The very fact that Covid forced the strippers out in public … that is appalling to me.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I wish COVID had shut down all strip clubs permanently.”



Greene’s boyfriend Brian Glenn agreed and called them “ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/U6brZ46LWv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 23, 2023

But in an old news video, Glenn did a segment on male strippers that definitely brought the dancers out in public. He opens the segment by saying you could consider the dancers “therapists.” It’s not clear when the segment was filmed, but the microphone that he holds during the video bears the logo for the local Dallas-Fort Worth Fox news station. Glenn worked for that station from 2013 to 2015.

During the news segment, Glenn wears a vest over a cutoff flannel shirt and chaps over jeans. Two male dancers teach him how to strip his clothes off in time to music.