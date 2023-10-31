Hey, Vivek Ramaswamy: When Even Piers Morgan Thinks You’re Nuts...
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sat down with Piers Morgan and tried to explain his stance on Russia. It did not go well.
Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent take on Ukraine was enough to boggle Piers Morgan’s mind.
In an interview released Monday, the GOP presidential candidate claimed that if elected, he would give Russian President Vladimir Putin “a deal” that would effectively hand over the annexed sections of Ukraine.
“Here’s the deal: he has to exit his military alliance with Xi Jinping. End the Russia-China military alliance,” Ramaswamy said. “In return, what they get is a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO.”
“And then here we’d freeze the current lines of control,” Ramaswamy quickly threw in.
That idea shocked even the controversial news host, whose eyes shot wide open.
“You would give Putin everything he’s stolen?” asked Morgan.
“I’m not going to give him anything, I’m giving him a deal,” Ramaswamy retorted, vaguely justifying the notion by noting that those regions are predominantly Russian-speaking while acknowledging that Putin is an “evil dictator.”
Recent polling shows that Ramaswamy’s hypnotic hold over some GOP voters is beginning to fade. A Des Moines Register poll published Monday found that the share of Iowa voters who view him unfavorably shot up from 20 percent to 37 percent.
“Anecdotally, several voters I’ve talked to in New Hampshire say that they were considering Ramaswamy early on but the more they hear from him the less they like him,” tweeted The Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield.