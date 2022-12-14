Twitter Has Suspended the Account Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet

Commitment to free speech latest. pic.twitter.com/DkTVICZlWA — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 14, 2022

Since Musk—a self-described “free speech absolutist,” except, apparently, when it comes to jokes at his expense—took over Twitter, multiple accounts have been banned for a variety of reasons.

Several comedians and actors were suspended for mocking the Tesla founder, while a few prominent liberal accounts were blocked (and ultimately reinstated) for no apparent reason.

But other forms of free speech have abounded under Musk. In the 12 hours alone following his chaotic Twitter takeover, use of the n-word increased almost 500 percent, according to the National Contagion Research Institute.

