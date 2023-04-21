Even Fox News Doesn’t Want to Pay for a Blue Check on Twitter
Elon Musk’s big idea to save Twitter revenue is falling flat on its face.
It has been 24 hours since Twitter purged all non-paid blue verification checkmarks, and not even Fox News is choosing to pay to get it back.
This comes just a few days after Twitter owner Elon Musk gave Fox an exclusive and absolutely bananas interview.
The only people who still have blue checks—once a coveted symbol of influence and credibility—are those who pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue (and a few celebrities Musk is trolling because they were mean to him once).
Only a handful of people who weren’t already subscribed to Twitter Blue have started paying for it since the purge.