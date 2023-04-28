Fox’s Post-Tucker Ratings Could Spell Worse Things to Come

Fox News viewership at 8pm ET:

Tucker's finale: 2.65 million

Monday: 2.59 million

Tuesday: 1.70 million

Wednesday: 1.33 million — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 27, 2023

And the fast-waning number of viewers is affecting all of Fox News. Shows including Hannity and The Ingraham Angle have lost at least a third of viewers since Carlson left, according to Media Matters. Instead many people are switching to ultraconservative rival Newsmax.

We asked person after person yesterday at Trump’s campaign event if they’re turning elsewhere from Fox after Carlson’s exit — the answer repeatedly was:

1) Yes.

2) They’re turning to Newsmax. https://t.co/N3jczHCb7P — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) April 28, 2023

It looks like Carlson’s unceremonious firing hasn’t been good for anyone. Carlson himself returned to social media Wednesday night with a weird, vague, and vaguely threatening video that looks like it was filmed in a sauna. As for Fox, it’s not confirmed why they let Carlson go, but no doubt there were some hopes that doing so would create more stability at the network, not less.

Fox is facing a host of legal cases. Having just settled with Dominion Voting Systems, the network is now dealing with a lawsuit from Smartmatic, which has said it will demand an on-air apology and retraction of the false claims that its electronic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election.