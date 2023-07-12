FBI Director Brags About Recruitment in States Where Republicans Attack Him

“We’re deeply proud of them, and they deserve better than you,” Gaetz snapped at the Trump appointed-FBI director.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL): “People trusted the FBI more when J. Edgar Hoover was running the place than when you are.”



FBI Director Chris Wray: “In your home state of Florida, the number of people applying to come work for us … is up over 100% since I started.” pic.twitter.com/M2PecP120Z — The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2023

Later, Texas Representative Wesley Hunt cited an NBC poll that found only 37 percent of Americans have a positive view of the FBI. “I think I know why,” Hunt said. “Here’s what the American people know and believe about the FBI today, sir. If you are a Trump, you will be prosecuted. If you are a Biden, you will be protected. And the American people that I represent are sick and tired of this double standard.”

“I worry less about NBC polls or polls by any other news outlet,” Wray said. “But I will tell you that the number of people in Texas applying to work for us since I’ve been in this job has gone up 93 percent. In fact, we have more applicants from the state of Texas annually in the last several years than any other state in the country.”