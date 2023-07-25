McCarthy accused the Biden administration of using “government much like Richard Nixon used [it] by denying us to get the information that we need.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends saying the Biden investigation is “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry”:



“We’re watching this administration use government much like Richard Nixon used [it] by denying us to get the information that we need.” pic.twitter.com/PCtcLgsvw2 — The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2023

The GOP says Biden and his son Hunter are guilty of influence peddling and accepting bribes—but again, there has been zero proof of this. Unable to come up with any evidence, Republicans also accuse the president of weaponizing federal agencies to cover up his family’s crimes.



“All I’m saying is … where’s the truth? You’ve got to get to the bottom of the truth,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday. “And the only way Congress can do that is go to impeachment inquiry that gives Republicans and Democrats the ability to get all the information.”