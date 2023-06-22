Republicans Are Approaching an Absurd Number of 2024 Candidates
The 2024 Republican field is getting more crowded by the day.
Former Texas Representative Will Hurd announced Thursday that he is running for president, bringing the Republican primary ticket to an insane high.
Hurd is the fourteenth candidate to join the field, which is still overwhelmingly dominated by Donald Trump, even despite the former president’s recent federal indictment. For comparison, 17 Republicans ran in 2016, although several dropped out before the primaries.
Some people warn that a crowded field will benefit Trump, as it did in 2016, because no one will be able to unify behind one other candidate. But this time around, Trump has already been indicted twice, with two more potentially on the way, which could finally turn people against him.
Here is the list of every Republican currently running for president:
- Former President Donald Trump
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
- Former Vice President Mike Pence
- Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
- Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley
- South Carolina Senator Tim Scott
- Businessman and former pharmaceutical CEO Vivek Ramaswamy
- Former Texas Representative Will Hurd
- Former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
- Conservative media commentator Larry Elder
- Michigan businessman Perry Johnson
- Dallas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley