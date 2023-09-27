Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Roasts Kevin McCarthy and His Sad “Boy Math”

Ocasio-Cortez joined the trend with a hilarious tweet Tuesday night.

Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

Congress is just days away from its September 30 deadline to pass a spending bill—and House Republicans are in shambles. The farthest-right wing of the party is threatening to shut down the government unless federal spending is slashed dramatically. The House failed last week to even begin debating on the Defense Department appropriations bill, when five Republicans broke from their party to block a procedural rule to begin debating the appropriations measure.

The Senate advanced a short-term funding bill late Tuesday that would keep the government open into November. But given the House’s chaos, it’s unclear whether the measure would even pass the second chamber.