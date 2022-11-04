Of Course Elon Musk Is Being Sued for the Way He’s Mass Firing Twitter Employees

In the suit, the group said that one member was fired effective immediately, instead of receiving the required 60-days notice. Three others were locked out of their Twitter accounts before they had been formally notified of a layoff or given advance notice.

Was not planning on doing anything like this initially... But... Look Ma I'm suing Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xxdO0bA4ZV — ma.nu (@lmanul) November 4, 2022

The billionaire, who definitely bought Twitter because he “loves humanity,” clearly thought he was above the federal law prohibiting mass layoffs without at least 60 days advance notice. His week-long reign has been nothing short of shambolic.

Musk bought Twitter last Friday for $44 billion, after a court ordered him to complete the deal when he tried to back out of it. He promptly fired most of the top executives and the entire board of directors.