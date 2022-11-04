Twitter Is Descending Into Misinformation Chaos, Right Before the Midterm Elections

That is going to make it harder to find out what is real, and what’s isn’t, come Election Day.

“The website is built on sticks, and it might fall apart,” NBC reporter Ben Collins warned Friday about the rapid changes happening at Twitter under the Musk regime.



Here's what's going on at Twitter right now: It's a nightmare.



Employees are sounding the alarm about how it could make getting reliable information on this site during Tuesday's elections impossible.pic.twitter.com/OChS8ZYK8k — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 4, 2022

If verification has nothing to do with actually verifying who someone is, that is a formula for disaster for a place like Twitter, where politicians speak to the public, election officials report results, and news outlets keep track of it all. Twitter is also a major source of news on Election Day, as journalists track results.

