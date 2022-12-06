Cawthorn Fined Over $15,000 for Promoting “Let’s Go Brandon” Crypto

Trump Organization Found Guilty On All Counts of Tax Fraud
A Manhattan jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all counts of tax fraud and related crimes.
A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty of multiple charges of tax fraud and related crimes, connected to a 15-year scheme wherein top executives were compensated off the books with luxurious secret perks, subsequently enabling them to evade paying taxes.
On every single charge—scheme to defraud, conspiracy, and three charges of tax fraud—the jurors found Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. guilty.
Trump, whose presidency benefited greatly from the company, will now be freshly associated with the criminal activity attached to the organization sporting his name as he seeks to regain the presidency once again.
Though Trump himself evaded any implication to the scheme, prosecutors said it was “sanctioned,” and “the practice was known to Mr. Trump.” They have also indicated Trump himself remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more developments.