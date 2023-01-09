Unlike in America, Brazil’s President Unequivocally Calls Insurrectionists “Fascists”

“I wanted to tell you that all the people who did this will be found and punished,” Lula said as he signed the decree. “These people have to be punished, and we are going to find out who financed these vandals that went to Brasília, and they will all pay with the force of the law for this irresponsible gesture, this anti-democratic gesture, this gesture of vandals and fascists.”

And the decree is already in motion.

Insurrectionists in Brazil arrested immediately, by the hundreds. Brazilians have seen coups succeed and stay for decades. They’re not hesitating to crush this one. pic.twitter.com/H3xuOTYgKM — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 9, 2023

While the January 8 riot has drawn comparisons to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, one clear distinction is that the former has prompted both clear-eyed identification of who the culprits were—not just protesters or rioters but fascists—and an immediate effort to bring said fascists to justice. While hundreds have already been apprehended in Brazil in less than 24 hours, it took twice as long for the United States to charge 53 people.