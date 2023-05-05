Of Course Biden Has Picked Neera Tanden to Replace Susan Rice

In her illustrious career Tanden, a long-time Hillary Clinton loyalist, once regarded as the former presidential candidate’s closest policy advisor, has certainly garnered years of experience in politics, but has also left behind a questionable legacy.

In 2008, while serving as an aide to Clinton during her first presidential campaign, Tanden pushed—in some accounts punched—then-editor of ThinkProgress Faiz Shakir for asking Clinton about the Iraq War. Tanden once welcomed the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, calling him “the agent of a proto fascist state, Russia, to undermine democracy.” Under her leadership, CAP reportedly censored staff from criticizing the Israeli government; the think tank also allegedly censored a report on Islamophobia to maintain its relationship with billionaire Michael Bloomberg. And this does not include all her infamous tweets, against both the left and right.

Tanden had been elevated to serve as a Biden senior advisor, and then staff secretary, only after having her nomination to head the Office of Management and Budget withdrawn. Republicans presented a unified front in their opposition to Tanden, criticizing her for her disparaging tweets about various Republican elected officials (which, to be fair, many of them were not far off).