How Clarence Thomas Smeared His Own Sister to Gain Right-Wing Cool Points

Martin seemed unbothered by her brother, who has always made himself out as a modest everyman who pulled himself out of poverty by his own wits and work. But “the realities of Thomas’ sister’s life are closer to the realities of most poor people,” the Tribune said.

It is a story of male abandonment, female sacrifice and a turning to welfare only temporarily and only as a last resort. It also is a story of an inadequate government safety net for those who struggle at the bottom of society—no day care, no health insurance, no subsidy for the ‘working poor’ whose wages are not enough to lift their families above the federal poverty line.

Thomas’s lie about his sister is particularly hypocritical, considering how often Thomas has claimed to be against government aid and welfare. But he and his family have spent decades enjoying free travel, housing, and school that are only offered because he holds a powerful position in the government.

