Unfortunately, Trump’s Trolling of Ron DeSantis’s Failed Twitter Launch Is Quite Good

Trump just posted this on Instagram I’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/LB8LSs8VIV — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) May 25, 2023

And he poked fun at a key feature of Musk: Everything he touches soon blows up:

he just destroyed ron and elon pic.twitter.com/4FyVdbpxLN — francis wolf (@francisxwolf) May 24, 2023

Of course, even if DeSantis somehow had the brain cells to host a “successful” campaign launch, there’s more at stake. Everything about his résumé exhibits a destructive man corrosive to social harmony, or society working at all.

But whether it’s the decisions of him or those around him, every choice DeSantis has made so far has been downright daffy. Waiting as long as he did to announce. Announcing in the most physically out-of-touch manner—not in his home state, nor even a swing state, but on a website famously eviscerated on the back end. Doing the announcement in a setting in which people can only hear his voice that some may argue is not fit for radio. And all those decisions come while he tries to outdo the twice-impeached, criminally indicted, and liable-for-sexual-abuse former president, while barely criticizing him for any of those faults.