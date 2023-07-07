Oklahoma Superintendent Brazenly Claims Tulsa Race Massacre Was Not About Race

Walters held a public forum Thursday night, during which someone asked him how teaching about the Tulsa race massacre doesn’t violate his ban on CRT. “I would never tell a kid that because of your race, because of the color of your skin, or your gender or anything like that, you are less of a person or are inherently racist,” Walters said.

“That doesn’t mean you don’t judge the actions of individuals. Oh, you can. Absolutely, historically, you should. ‘This was right. This was wrong. They did this for this reason.’ But to say it was inherent in that because of their skin is where I say that is critical race theory. You’re saying that race defines a person.”

Ryan Walters just said he wants the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre to be taught in public schools but objects to the teaching that the event happened “because of the color of people’s skin.” pic.twitter.com/Jy3FNqxzjw — 🔥Brianna Bailey🔥 (@briOKC) July 6, 2023

In case it wasn’t obvious by the event name alone, the Tulsa race massacre was unequivocally about race. In 1921, mobs of armed white vigilantes razed the Greenwood District in Tulsa, a thriving Black neighborhood known as Black Wall Street.

