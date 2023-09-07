Trump Plans $1 Million Candlelight Dinner to Raise Money for Co-Defendants
Donald Trump will be hosting a dinner at Mar-a-Lago to raise money for all the people implicated in his indictments.
Donald Trump is planning a “family style,” candlelight dinner with his two adult sons at Mar-a-Lago to help pay the legal bills of his co-defendants and witnesses, according to The Messenger.
While the details of the event are still being worked out, it is expected to raise somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million for the Patriot Legal Defense Fund, a fund set up to pay the legal bills of others implicated across Trump’s four indictments.
Similar to previous fundraisers held at Mar-a-Lago, the dinner will be held in one of the resort’s private dining rooms where the table can seat about two dozen attendees. “It’s a family style dinner, very intimate and exclusive,” said one Trump official.
The Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc. was created by a group of Trump allies led by Michael Glassner, a longtime Trump adviser. Before that, the Save America super PAC was primarily footing the legal expenses of the former president and his allies caught up in the indictments. Sources told The Messenger that Save America will primarily cover Trump’s legal expenses and work in tandem with the Patriot Legal Defense Fund.
While the Patriot Legal Defense Fund is technically separate from both Save America and Trump’s 2024 campaign, allowing it to sidestep the FEC’s campaign finance rules, there are some ethical questions remaining. The Fund’s website originally redirected clicks to “Donate Now” to Trump’s campaign website, according to The Daily Beast.
Trump is already hosting a $100,000 per plate fundraiser on Thursday night for Rudy Giuliani, who has been embroiled in an expensive series of lawsuits that have left the former mayor broke and begging for financial assistance.
As the legal bills continue to pile up, these fundraisers will only become more frequent, and it’s possible that the number of people willing to shell out for an expensive dinner with the Trumps will wane. Either way, there is no way that $100K chicken tastes that good.