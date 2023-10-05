New Jersey GOP Candidate Smears Poop on Day Care, Blames Obama
Joseph Viso Jr. had an inane explanation when admitting to his history of poop-smearing.
Republican candidate for New Jersey State Assembly Joseph Viso Jr. confessed to once smearing feces on a children’s day care center—but he says Barack Obama is to blame.
Viso, an electrician with a lengthy rap sheet, took a page out of a toddler’s handbook when, in an escalating feud with a day care center located adjacent to his electrical company, he smeared poop on the business’s doors.
When asked about the incident, which occurred in 2009, Viso said he was angry because he believed that employee’s of the day care, called Children’s Studio, were getting his employees’ cars ticketed anytime they parked near the business. “Those people harassed my men every day,” Viso told the New Jersey Globe.
The police report of the incident noted that Viso Electric, his electrical company, would often blast music with offensive lyrics next to the playground of the day care center.
While Viso admitted the act was wrong, he also tried to explain his strange behavior in an oddly political and completely inane way.
“I was a young man. It was a horrible time, and I made a mistake,” he said. “Obama came into office the year before.”
Viso was about 38 years old at the time of the poop-smearing incident.
After the incident, Viso pleaded guilty to criminal mischief charges and was fined $250 dollars. Viso has a lengthy record of criminal convictions on federal and state gun and drug charges, including possessing enough methylone to make five million “Molly” or ecstasy tablets in 2016, and possessing a sawed-off shotgun in proximity to a school in 2014.