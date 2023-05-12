Russia Wants to Build a Safe Space for Conservative Americans to Move To

Conspiracy Twitter is currently in meltdown after finding out Elon Musk's likely Twitter CEO appointee Linda Yaccarino is an executive chair of the World Economic Forum, an organisation they view as one of the roots of all evil in the world. pic.twitter.com/loahwaLnv3 — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) May 12, 2023

conspiracy twitter’s meltdown over yaccarino’s connection involvement the world economic forum (i.e., the harbinger of the new world order, bug meat, etc.) is absolutely beautiful. 10/10 content pic.twitter.com/tAoBzdEb9D — hannah gais (@hannahgais) May 12, 2023

These and other users are also concerned with the fact that Yaccarino encouraged people to get Covid-19 vaccines, and even that she applauded NBCUniversal management for taking steps to pursue “social justice and equality” and for progressing toward hiring “50% of women and 50% people of color.”

Despite any concerns with Yaccarino having taken a vaccine or supporting corporate social justice causes, if she does indeed become Twitter’s next CEO, it will be with Musk’s blessing. Musk purported to be a centrist in the past, before becoming more and more reactionary in his self-made echo chamber. His fans have gladly stood by him, while he’s leeched off whatever money he can come by, mainly from the online right-wing bubble. And for many of those in the blue-check army who may be upset by Yaccarino’s appointment because she seems not far-right enough, Musk’s word is often God’s word for them anyhow—so she’ll be just fine on that end.



But alas, if her Twitter activity gives any indication of what most of her more substantive beliefs are on information and truth, Twitter more broadly will not be fine.