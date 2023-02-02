House Republicans Brazenly Oust Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee

Ilhan Omar closes the debate and says, "this debate today is about who gets to me an American ... I am Muslim. I am an immigrant ... is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? ... I am an American. pic.twitter.com/vKNzXXJSse — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2023

“This debate today is about who gets to be an American. What opinions do we get to have, do we have to have to be counted as Americans?” Omar said. “There is this idea that you are suspect if you are an immigrant, or if you are from certain parts of the world or a certain skin tone or a Muslim. It is no accident that members of the Republican Party accused the first Black president, Barack Obama, of being a secret Muslim.”

“Well, I am Muslim, I am an immigrant, and interestingly from Africa. Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy? Or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced? Frankly, it is expected. Because when you push power, power pushes back.”