Right Wingers ID Newest Biden Crime Family Member: His Dog

Today's cover: Biden’s dog Commander sent Secret Service officer to hospital, bit 6 others after replacing first pooch Major https://t.co/VjaDZYja2W pic.twitter.com/2LEbAUfQaH — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2023

Let’s give them half a style point for the cover language. It’s … funny. Sort of. But let’s also go over the backstory on why we know this isn’t.

First, the facts. Commander, Joe Biden’s 2-year-old German shepherd, has bitten several Secret Service agents since he took up residence at 1600 in December 2021. According to Politico: “Six incidents were significant bites that sometimes resulted in medical attention, two were aggressive incidents that did not result in a bite and another two were described as ‘playful’ or ‘friendly’ bites that did not require medical attention.”

That’s … troubling, we guess. And it is sort of weird that Commander is the second Biden German shepherd who has proven to be overly snappish: The first one, Major, bit enough people that he had to be shipped out of the White House to another residence.