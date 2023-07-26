Right Wingers ID Newest Biden Crime Family Member: His Dog
Here’s who’s behind the right’s latest obsession with the Biden family dog.
Hunter Biden will plead guilty today to tax evasion charges in a federal courthouse in Wilmington. The right wing will go through its usual convulsions, but in the meantime, the intrepid Clouseaus of the American right have identified a new and even more feral member of “the Biden crime family”: their dog.
Here’s the cover of today’s New York Post:
Let’s give them half a style point for the cover language. It’s…funny. Sort of. But let’s also go over the backstory on why we know this isn’t.
First, the facts. Commander, Joe Biden’s two-year-old German shepherd, has bitten several Secret Service agents since he took up residence at 1600 in December 2021. According to Politico: “Six incidents were significant bites that sometimes resulted in medical attention, two were aggressive incidents that did not result in a bite and another two were described as ‘playful’ or ‘friendly’ bites that did not require medical attention.”
That’s…troubling, we guess. And it is sort of weird that Commander is the second Biden German shepherd who has proven to be overly snappish: The first one, Major, bit enough people that he had to be shipped out of the White House to another residence.
So, as “news” is defined these days—sure, this is news. It involves the president of the United States.
But let’s ask: Why do we know this? We know it because of a Freedom of Information Act request by Judicial Watch. A FOIA request—about a dog!
If you don’t know Judicial Watch, it’s the organization that going back to the 1990s FOIA’d every aspect of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s lives and filed lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit. Just before the 2016 election, The New York Times reported that JW had 20 suits pending against Hillary Clinton. “The vast majority” of the group’s suits, wrote the Times, had been dismissed. The group’s founder, Larry Klayman, once sued his mother.
And now Judicial Watch has gone to the dogs. Maybe Commander should be transferred to the more capacious and less stressful atmosphere of Camp David or someplace. But at least Biden has a dog. Donald Trump, it is well known, hates them. No doubt Judicial Watch and its ideological brethren will turn that into a plus.