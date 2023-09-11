Oops! Fox Host Demolishes Key Fox Anti-Biden Talking Point
The White House cheekily thanked Fox’s Peter Doocy for his report.
A Fox News host accidentally demolished the popular Republican talking point that Joe Biden is too old by admitting how hard the president works.
At age 80, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. Republican lawmakers and presidential candidates have repeatedly argued that he is too old and suffering from cognitive decline (while ignoring that their party’s front-runner is just four years his junior). Most recently, the GOP has seized on Biden’s Sunday press conference at the G20 summit in Hanoi, during which he joked he was “going to bed.”
But Fox reporter Peter Doocy inadvertently set the record straight. “He has been basically working all through the night, the equivalent of an all-nighter Eastern time,” he said of Biden. “So he’s probably pretty tired, pretty jet-lagged, but—”
Doocy then stopped mid-sentence as he realized what he had just admitted.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded cheekily to Doocy’s slip.