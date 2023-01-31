Trump Pleads the Fifth More Than 400 Times in New York Fraud Case, Deposition Video Shows

Newly released video obtained by CBS News shows former President Trump's deposition last summer in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation.



"He's invoking the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times," CBS News' @GrahamKates reports. https://t.co/akYrLdJ5uM pic.twitter.com/jDPHiOxKn5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2023

Trump pleads the Fifth so many times that at one point, he is told he can simply say “same answer” to speed up the proceedings. He declines to answer questions about the involvement of two Trump Organization executives in the fraud scheme or about his longtime accounting firm, which said that decades’ worth of his financial statements are unreliable.

At the end, Trump reads a prepared statement in which he calls the lawsuit “very unfair” and says that “anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool.”

The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud and fined $1.6 million earlier this month. James’s civil suit seeks to shut the company down in New York and sanction the four accused Trumps.