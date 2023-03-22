Starbucks Workers Are on a Nationwide Strike to Protest Union-Busting

“We are on strike today … to show Starbucks that we will no longer take the hour cuts, the lack of guaranteed hours. We will no longer settle for anything less than a real seat at the table, and also to show them that we have the power,” a woman named Lola, who works at a Starbucks store in St. Paul, Minnesota, told More Perfect Union.

BREAKING: Starbucks workers are on strike nationwide, demanding the company stop union-busting and negotiate a contract.



The strike was timed to “Founder’s Day,” a holiday invented by Starbucks to honor CEO Howard Schultz… who resigned early. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 22, 2023

Here are workers in Astoria, Queens, making sure the morning commuters know that Starbucks continues to illegally fire workers instead of bargaining in good faith. pic.twitter.com/JtbPuG1BIW — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 22, 2023

Starbucks employees took to the streets in more than 40 cities. The first coffee store unionized in Buffalo, New York, almost a year and a half ago, and union efforts have prevailed at hundreds of other locations. At least 421 Starbucks locations nationwide have launched unionization efforts, 287 of which have been successful. Another 39 are currently ongoing.

But over the past year, Starbucks has shuttered multiple locations, some of which were either unionized or reportedly forming a union. The company fired more than 100 union leaders, some of whom were reinstated only after a federal judge ordered Starbucks to do so. And when Starbucks representatives finally met with union members in October, after months of delays, they walked out after just a few minutes because they disliked that some union members had called in over Zoom.