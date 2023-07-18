Jesse Watters’s Democratic Mom: Lay Off Hunter Biden Conspiracies
His mom phoned in to his primetime debut to warn him on air.
Fox News host Jesse Watters made his 8:00 p.m. debut, and his first show featured a very special guest: his mom.
Mrs. Watters is a Democrat, and she called into the show Monday night to give her son some advice on how to avoid a lawsuit. She had some pretty good advice, but it’s unlikely Watters—who has a long history of racism, sexism, conspiracy theory peddling, and general grossness—will listen.
“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits,” Watters’s mom said. “In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm.”
“Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden-bashing, and the laptop is old,” she added, referring to Republicans’ fruitless investigation into the Biden family.
“Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies, and talk about that,” she continued.
“We’re trying to keep other people’s interest away from children’s bodies!” Watters protested, bringing up a favorite right-wing smear that all LGBTQ people are pedophiles.
His mom didn’t push back, but went on with her list of advice. “I want you to seek solutions, versus fanning the flames,” she said. “You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat. And I’m sure the ratings would soar.”
Let’s hope that not just Watters, but all of Fox News, starts listening to his mom.