Trump Launches Antisemitic Attack on Josh Shapiro Over DNC Speech
Donald Trump went after Shapiro and Jewish Democratic voters.
Still fresh off of a scandal in which he was accused of advising against peace talks between Israel and Palestine, Donald Trump claimed that he had done more for Israel than “any person.”
“The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel and will do nothing but make its journey through the complexities of survival as difficult as possible, hoping in the end that it will fail,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Thursday. “Judge only by her actions!”
“Yet Shapiro, for strictly political reasons, refused to acknowledge that I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had,” Trump continued. “I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it’s not even close.”
It’s far from the first time that Trump has claimed he’s done more for minority groups than the individuals involved in their actual liberation movements. In November, Trump rattled Black voters while attempting to make inroads with them by swearing that he had “done more for Black people than any other President,” including President Abraham Lincoln, who ended slavery.
“Shapiro has done nothing for Israel, and never will,” Trump continued on Thursday. “Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe, will do even less. Israel is in BIG trouble!”
Harris has been fielding fire from both sides of the strenuous issue. Monday saw the quiet launch of a new, self-proclaimed progressive and pro-Israel nonprofit, Zioness, with a Democratic political lineup to beat the band, reported Slate. Meanwhile, attendees inside the DNC were caught hiding and even hitting protesters waving a banner that read “Stop Arming Israel.”
Meanwhile, a pro-Palestine protest that was expected to draw upwards of 50,000 attendees brought just 2,000 people to the footsteps of the DNC. On Wednesday, Harris’s campaign told the Uncommitted Movement that they would not be inviting a speaker to discuss Palestine on the convention stage, sending the movement reeling.
“I’ve had some pretty crushing days, but to be honest today took the cake,” wrote Georgia state Representative Ruwa Romman, who is Palestinian-American. “I do not understand how there’s room for an anti choice Republican but not me in our party.”