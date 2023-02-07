Report: Chinese Balloon Flew Directly Over Florida During the Trump Administration

The report directly contradicts multiple Republican claims that there had been no such incidents during Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump himself and several of his former security and intelligence advisers also insisted there had been no balloon incidents, which is apparently now an actual national security phrase and not a mishap at a traveling circus.

Even Fox News is having to admit it now. pic.twitter.com/7CsyY8FjR3 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 6, 2023

The Department of Defense said in a statement Saturday that at least three suspected Chinese spy balloons had crossed the United States during Trump’s time in office, citing an anonymous senior official.

The Air Force report, which confirms there had been a spy balloon, did not specify when the 2019 balloon passed over Florida. But Trump was at one of his Florida properties 39 days that year, according to a Washington Post analysis, so there is a small chance it could have passed right over his head.