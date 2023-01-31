Matt Gaetz Confronted With Video Receipts That He Sought a Pardon From Trump

Matt Gaetz denies he tried to get a pardon from Trump.



Ari Melber comes back with claim after claim under oath from Trump administration appointees. pic.twitter.com/ordk4KLfa3 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 31, 2023

Melber showed Gaetz footage of former Trump officials who testified to the House select committee investigating January 6 that Gaetz had indeed asked Trump for a pardon.



John McEntee, who served as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office in the Trump administration, also said Gaetz sought a pardon relating to the Justice Department investigation.

McEntee told the committee that Gaetz allegedly said “he did not do anything wrong but they are trying to make his life hell, and you know, if the president could give him a pardon, that would be great.” McEntee also recalled Gaetz saying he had asked Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows for a pardon.