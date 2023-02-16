Georgia Grand Jury Report on Trump Election Interference Says at Least One Witness Lied
The report doesn’t name names, but it does recommend indictments.
A Georgia special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s actions after the 2020 election found that at least one witness who testified before the panel lied under oath.
The report also found no evidence of “widespread fraud” in the 2020 election in Georgia, where Trump sought to overturn election results.
Parts of the highly anticipated report were released Thursday by a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, where Attorney General Fani Willis is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to interfere with the presidential election.
“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”
Willis and her team have investigated and subpoenaed dozens of witnesses including Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich, Michael Flynn, and Lindsey Graham. Even before the report was released, it was known Giuliani and 16 Republicans who falsely claimed to be Georgia electors could face criminal charges.
The released portions of the report did not give names for people who perjured themselves or for those who should face criminal charges.
While there is not much new information in the released parts, the report does provide more proof against Trump’s ongoing claims that the election was stolen from him.
You can read the full report release here.