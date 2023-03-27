“Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?”: Mom Interrupts Fox News Segment on Nashville School Shooting

WOW. A mom literally just interrupted a Fox livestream and called out Republicans directly for their failure to act on gun violence. This woman is a hero. We must call them out every day. pic.twitter.com/qVCm4whs56 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 27, 2023

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” she asked, explaining that she lives in Highland Park, Illinois. The suburb of Chicago was rocked last summer after a man opened fire on the Fourth of July parade.

“How is this still happening?” the woman, who told CNN her name is Ashbey Beasley, demanded, explaining she has been lobbying in Washington, D.C., for increased gun control since the shooting in her hometown.

“How are our children still dying, and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens.”