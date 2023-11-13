Here’s Another Big Far-Right Thing Mike Johnson Never Reported

When House Speaker Mike Johnson gave the keynote speech at an elite rightwing conference in 2019, he failed to report the trip on his financial disclosure forms. Four years later, it’s still not clear who paid for him to get there, or how much the trip cost, according to a Daily Beast report published Monday.

Johnson delivered his 31-minute speech to the Council for National Policy’s conference in person, traveling from Washington, D.C., to New Orleans for the October 4, 2019 event. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the CNP as “a shadowy and intensely secretive group [that] has operated behind the scenes…to build the conservative movement.”